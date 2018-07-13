Shaheed Haroon Bilour’s Qul held at Bilour House

PESHAWAR, Jul 13 (APP):The Qul of the late ANP provincial candidate for provincial assembly constituency PK-78, Haroon Ahmad Bilour was held at Bilour House here Friday.

On the occasion, recitation from Holy Qur’aan was also held, which followed by the fateha khawani for all martyrs of the Yakatoot tragedy including Haroon Bilour.

Besides, ANP’s president, Asfandyar Wali Khan, general secretary, Mian Iftikhar Hussain, Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Aimal Wali Khan other central and provincial level leaders and party office bearers were present at large .

After recitation of Holy Qur’aan, the participants especially prayed for the eternal peace of all martyrs of the incident and granting courage to their heirs, national security and regional peace and expressed determination that sacrifices rendered for the restoration of peace will not go into waste.