Shaheed Aitzaz Hassan’s family invited at CM house

PESHAWAR, Jan 19 (APP):The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has invited family of Shaheed Aitzaz Hasan for a meeting at

Chief Minister house next week to honor his bravery and sacrifice that saved life of hundreds

of students.

Finance Minister Taimur Khjan Jhagra in a statement said that he talked to the family of

Shaheed Aitizaz Hasan and invited them for a meeting at Chief minister house next week to

pay respect for his heroism.