Seven workers burnt alive

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP): Seven persons were killed while another sustained burn injuries when fire broke out in the office of a construction company at Mehmood Booty area here on Wedneday.

On information, eleven fire tenders of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. The rescueres shifted eight victims to Kot Khawaja Saeed hospital where seven of them succumbed to their burn injuries while the condition of another was stated to be critical.

The sources said that about thirty to forty workers were present at the time of fire broke out, some of them fled while eight of them fell victim to critical burn injuries.

The rescuers succeded in controlling the ablaze.

The cause behind the fire could not ascertained.