Seven workers burnt alive, 14 injured

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP): Seven workers were killed while 14 others sustained burn injuries when fire broke out in the office of a construction company at Mehmood Booty area here on Wednesday.

On information, eleven fire tenders of Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and started rescue operation. The rescuers shifted the victims to Kot Khawaja Saeed hospital where seven of them succumbed to their burn injuries while nine others were shifted to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital

and five victims to Shalamar Hospital.

The sources said that about thirty to forty workers were present at the time of fire broke out, some of them fled while eight of them fell victim to critical burn injuries. The rescuers succeeded in controlling the ablaze.

The identity of dead has yet to be established while the injured persons have been identified as Aslam Shah, Abdul Khalid, Arif, Ibrar, Kaleemullah, Ramazan, Naveed, Sami ur Rehman, Muhammad Abbas, Abid, Naeem, Amjad, Saud and Naeem.