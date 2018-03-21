Sethi vows to improve condition of big stadiums for reviving int’l cricketing in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Super League (PSL), Najam Sethi on Wednesday assured to improve condition of big stadiums in Pakistan for reviving international cricketing here.

The budget has been prepared for better condition of Peshawar and Rawalpindi stadium, he said while talking to PTV.

Efforts were being made for full functioning of Lahore and Karachi stadiums so that domestic and international cricket could be held in a befitting manner, he said.

To a question about organizing PSL final in Karachi, he said Government, Rangers and law enforcement agencies had given assurance regarding provision of foolproof security in that regard.

He said credit goes to the entire nation for successfully holding of PSL matches in this country. The Chairman said that West Indies team is coming to Pakistan for playing series, adding that the people of “city of lights” (Karachi), would witness the revival of international cricketing here.

Expressing dismay over the misreporting of some media organizations, he urged them to play constructive role so that international matches could be organized in Pakistan with full success.

To another question he said all necessary measures would be taken to make stadiums of Peshawar, Quetta, Sindh and other cities, “functional”.

Najam Sethi while expressing optimism said the cricket lovers could also watch and enjoy domestic cricket on television channels.