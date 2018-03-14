All set to submit National Electric policy to CCI in April: Leghari

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):Minister of Water & Power, Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday said the government is set to submit National Electric Policy next month in Council of Common Interests to get its approval.

The policy, finalized in collaboration with provinces would help determine demand, supply and future sources of power generation, he said this while addressing a Lighting Pakistan Conference on Solar Off-Grid Opportunities here.

“The policy will play a major role in reducing tariff, which will be based on international competitive bidding,” Awais Leghari said.

The Conference was organized by International Finance Corporation (IFC) – World Bank Group in collaboration with Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company Limited (PMIC), Lighting Asia and Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB).

He said supplying electricity to off-grid areas is one of the priority areas on which work is already in progress.

The Minister said there has been improvement in electric transmission system but emphasized to improving a distribution system for which efforts are being made to achieve better results.

He said, the government has been working to reduce load-shedding for on-grid population, adding that “We are trying no load-shedding in those areas where feeders are in less losses and we are hoping in current year power supply would improve as compared to last year.

Awais Leghari said, “We can save Rs. 150 billion annually in case tubewells in Balochistan are shifted on solar energy.

He said there is also need to introduce solar tube wells in Southern Punjab.

The Minister said Alternate Energy Development Board, IFC and PMIC have to play their role and need to work together for enforcing quality standards for solar Photovoltaic products.

He said off-grid solar solution is very successful in many countries and “We should also adopt Solar Power System solutions for better results.”

The event aimed to provide a platform for manufacturers, distributors, retailers and financial institutions to forge synergies and increase the availability of high quality solar lighting solutions.

The Lighting Asia/Pakistan programme supports the emergence and growth of the modern market for modern, affordable and high quality off-Grid solar energy products in Pakistan.

Lighting Asia/Pakistan also aimed to ensure that 1.5 million Pakistani have access to modern energy services for lighting and associated services and has reached half of its impact goal after three years of operation.