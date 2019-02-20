Session of National Assembly to continue till March 1

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly on Wednesday decided to continue current session of the National Assembly till March 1.Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser chaired meeting of the committee at Parliament House here and sought opinion of the members about the current session.

The members concurred that discussion would be held in the house on the Pulwama issue.

The committee decided that the members sitting in the back rows would also be given opportunity to speak in the house and Thursday will be private members day.