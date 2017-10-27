Senior Reporter Ahmed Noorani injured in attack by motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Ahmad Noorani, a senior journalist working with English daily “The News”, got critically injured when six unknown assailants physically thrashed him on Friday.

As per reports, Noorani’s car was intercepted by people riding three motorcyclists near Zero Point Interchange (Urdu University) when he was traveling from Islamabad to Rawalpindi.

Three men got off from the motorcycles and attacked Noorani and his driver Mumtaz with knives while the other three stood guard. The wounded were rushed to Poly Clinic hospital for treatment, police said, adding the two victims were stable although the journalist had sustained head injuries.

A few hours after the incident, Noorani’s driver, Mumtaz, filed a First Information Report (FIR) at the Aabpara Police Station.

According to the FIR, Mumtaz and Noorani were intercepted by six assailants riding on bikes having no number plates.

The driver said in the FIR that two of the assailants had grabbed him and attacked him with knives, while four assailants pulled Noorani out of the car. The assailants then attacked Noorani in the same manner.

“The assailants snatched our mobile phones but then threw them on the road and fled,” the FIR added.

Soon after the incident, police team headed by SP (City) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh reached the scene, cordoned the area off and collected forensic evidences.

Police source said a special team had been constituted by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Sajid Kiani to trace the assailants while footage from Safe City Cameras was also being observed.