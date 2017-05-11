Senators for stopping misuse of blasphemy law

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Senators from both sides of aisle

on Thursday strongly condemned lynching of Abdul Wali

Khan University’s student Mishal Khan and demanded strict

implementation of the blasphemy law, but stopping its misuse.

Speaking on a motion, ‘the tragic incident of lynching

of Mishal Khan and the rise in such incidents in the country,’ they

said the issue should be thoroughly debated in Committee of the

Whole in order to stop reoccurrence of such ugly incidents.

They were of the view that blasphemy law was very sensitive

issue and Ulema, lawyers, former judges, religious scholars

and all the stakeholders should be invited to the Committee of the

Whole for taking their valuable input and guidance in that regard.

Farhatullah Babar of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian

(PPPP) said the parliament had to play its role to stop misusing

of the blasphemy law. No one was asking to amend the law but

its misuse should be stopped, he said.

He said the parliament had made amendment in Section 295-A

to convert life imprisonment into capital punishment for

the blasphemer.

He said the country witnessed increase in the mob violence

incidents and regretted that some elements were suppressing

expression of freedom in the name of religion.

Azam Khan Swati of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said all

segments of society including politicians, Ulema, lawyers etc would

have to play their crucial role to change the extremist mindset in

order to present soft image of Pakistan and Islam.

Sherry Rehman of PPPP said there was a dire need to change

the extremist mindset. She said All Parties Conference (APC) should

also be convened on this serious issue.

Robina Khalid of PPPP regretted that lynching of the

student was celebrated and rally was organized to demand

releasing of accused involved in that heinous act.

She said war against terrorism could not be won

without concrete counter-narrative to check extremism in the

country. She suggested discussing the issue in the Committee of

the Whole.

Maulana Atta-ur-Rehman of Jamiat-Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) said

no one should be allowed to take law into their hands.

He said his party had already expressed complete sympathy

with Mishal’s family and condemned the incident. However, he said

no one could be allowed to change the law on basis of

such incidents.

He said implementation of law in letter and spirit was the

way forward to prevent such incidents.

Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo urged

Ulema and political parties to join hand to stop religious

intolerance in the society. Nihal Hashmi of Pakistan Muslim

League (PML-N) said there was dire need to change mindset of

both liberal and extremist forces. He urged Ulema to give true

message of Islam.

Mir Kabeer Ahmed of National Party said the state should

take stern action against all those who took law into

their hands.

He endorsed the viewpoint of other senators to discuss the issue

in the Committee of Whole.

Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party

(PkMAP) held University administration responsible for lynching

of the student and called for strict action against all the

people involved in the incident.

He said Mishal’s parents should be given awards for

demonstrating decency and courage even on the death of

their son.

He also suggested that the university’s Mass Communication

Department should be named after Mishal Khan and trial of the case

should also be expedited.

Shahi Syed of Awami National Party (ANP) urged that the

matter should not be politicized and action should be taken

against the culprits, irrespective of their political affiliation.

Chaudhry Tanvir of PML-N said extremist elements were bringing

bad name to Islam by promoting intolerance.

He stressed the need for changing individuals’ mindset to

prevent such incidents. He also called for action against the culprits.

Leader of the Opposition Aitzaz Ahsan said strict action should

be taken against those responsible for lynching of Mishal Khan.

He said all the people, after identifying in the

lynching video available, should not be given any clemency

and everyone should be tried according to the law. He

said the case should be tried in a military court.

He also urged the chair to refer the matter to Committee of the

Whole in order to have detailed discussion.

Hafiz Hamdullah, Sardar Azam Musa Khel, Noman Wazir,

Barrister Saif, Saleem Zia, Taj Haider and Aurangzeb also

condemned the incident and called for taking action against

the culprits.