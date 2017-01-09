Senators demand justice for Tayyaba, punishment to culprits

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Senators on Monday demanded justice for

minor Tayyaba and urged appropriate legislation and action to stop recurrence of such incidents in future.

They regretted ineffective implementation of laws related to child labour and child rights protection and said in an ideal Muslim society such brutalities were a heinous crime and there was need for steps to set the society on true Islamic lines.

Senators from across the divide extended sympathies for Tayyaba, who was engaged in child labour at the residence of an Additional Sessions Judge and was brutally tortured by his family. They appreciated the Supreme Court for taking a suo moto action and spoke highly of media that highlighted the issue drawing attention of the apex court towards the issue.

Tayyaba was hidden somewhere by apparent accomplices of the judge since the Supreme Court took suo moto notice and ordered the Islamabad administration to present her before it. She was recovered by Islamabad Police on Sunday from the suburbs of Islamabad.

Speaking on the issue in Senate, Sehar Kamran described the matter ‘a curse for the society’ and questioned the worth of laws related to child protection. “I demand strict action against such people, who commit a crime and then patch up with aggrieved under duress.”

Senator Taj Haider described it as a “gruesome incident” as he demanded strict action against culprits and ensure effective implementation of laws. “We should implement the existing laws and frame new ones if needed.”

Usman Saifullah, Mohsin Aziz and Ilyas Bilour also demanded strict action, saying it was thought provoking for the rulers and the society that today poverty compels people to sell their children or depute them at odd and hazard jobs.

They demanded effective implementation of related laws and award punishment to those involved in child labour and torture of innocent

kids. “Let this case be fairly investigated and culprits are awarded punishment to make this case an example.”

Azam Swati, Sitara Ayaz and Samina Abid said eradicating child labour and fighting for the rights of poor children was not only the responsibility of the government but that of whole of the society, including the parliamentarians, also.

“In our daily life, even we, the parliamentarians, silently pass by minor kids busy in child labour at markets, hotels and homes. We also need to play our role,” they said.

Sirajul Haq, Usman Kakar and Khush Bakht Shujaat said protection of child rights was a shared responsibility of every member of the society. “When we make teaching a business and materialize our values, then no individual or the government can be held responsible for Tayyaba like incident.”

The senators said if everybody in the society would put this responsibility solely on the government, it would be a mistake because “if we want to revolutionize our society, we all shall realize our responsibilities. Role of the state should be there at any cost but it must be supported equally by our society.”

Barrister Saif, Mir Kabir, Rubina Khalid and Hafiz Hamadullah said,”This case reminds us that we are committing a collective crime. Therefore, it is direly needed of an effective criminal justice system wherein criminal liability of institutions is also established.”

The members demanded justice for Tayyaba and urged that the culprits must not flee away and brought to book. “It is the matter of justice as the offense has been committed at the home of a person who is responsible for dispensing justice. Therefore, it is also a trial case for the judiciary.”

Mushahidullah Khan said there was need to investigate why the offence was committed at the residence of a judge and was later tried to be resolved to hide the incident. “If this the perpetrators of this incident are not brought to justice, such incidents would continue to occur again and again.”