Senate session summoned for Monday

ISLAMABAD July 13 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has

summoned session of the Upper House of the Parliament for Monday

(July 17) evening here at 1600 hours.

The Chairman has summoned this session in exercise of powers

conferred by clause (3) of article 54, read with article 61 of the

Constitution, on a requisition by the opposition parties.

The house is expected to discuss important national issue and

other routine agenda items like motions, calling notices and other

items.