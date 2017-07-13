Senate session summoned for Monday

ISLAMABAD July 13 (APP): Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has
summoned session of the Upper House of the Parliament for Monday
(July 17) evening here at 1600 hours.
The Chairman has summoned this session in exercise of powers
conferred by clause (3) of article 54, read with article 61 of the
Constitution, on a requisition by the opposition parties.
The house is expected to discuss important national issue and
other routine agenda items like motions, calling notices and other
items.
