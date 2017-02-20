Senate recommends Rs 0.5 mln for rulers of acceding states

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The Senate on Monday recommended Rs 0.5 million per annum Maintenance Allowance for Rulers of Acceding States asking National Assembly to pass the relevant bill.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance after deliberations on the

proposed bill about the maintenance Allowance recommended to National Assembly, “the Rulers of Acceding States (Abolition of Privy Purses and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill 2017” may be passed by the National Assembly.

The Senate Committee had also recommended, “the minimum Maintenance Allowance of ex-Rulers of acceding/merged States approved by the Federal Cabinet on November 15, 2007, should be increased from Rs 25,000 to Rs 0.5 million per annum.”

Later, the House adopted both the recommendation presented to the House by Chairman Standing Committee Senator Saleem Mandviwala to further to National Assembly for legislation.