ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The Senate on Monday unanimously passed the resolution recommending the government to take necessary steps to implement the minimum wages, announced for labour and workers in the budget 2018-19, in letter and spirit.
The resolution was moved by Senators Mushtaq Ahmad and Senator
Sirajul Haq.
Senate passes resolution to implement minimum wages decision
