Senate adopts resolution for opportunities to citizens about understanding of Constitution

ISLAMABAD, Sept 11 (APP): The House of Federation on Monday

adopted a resolution to provide opportunities to citizens for knowledge about Constitution and democratic norms.

PPPP Senator Sehar Kamran tabled the resolution which was adopted by the House. The resolution demanded that democratic Civic Education shall be made a compulsory part of curriculum and educational activities in the country.

It further asked that the Fundamental Rights, enshrined in the Constitution of 1973 along with an unbiased account of constitutional and democratic developments in Pakistan shall be included in the textbooks.

It demanded that extra and co-curricular activities at the national campuses shall include themes related to parliamentary democracy, fundamental rights and constitutionalism in Pakistan.

It demanded that for general public, the Public Service Broadcasters and independent private media under their public service obligations shall devote a fair amount of time to expand their understanding about the Constitution and its relevance as a vibrant contract between citizens and the State.

It asked that National Democracy Commission as envisaged in the Charter of Democracy shall be established to promote and develop a democratic culture in the country.

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehman said that revisions are being made in new curriculum and stated that it is the responsibility of the state to provide educational facilities to the citizens.

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National

Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that websites of Information

Ministry and its social media have uploaded the Constitution of

Pakistan.

She said that Pakistan Television and Pakistan Broadcasting

Corporation have embedded programmes for awareness about basic

human rights and Constitution.

She said that Speaker National Assembly has written to

the universities for education about the Constitution. At present,

she said Social Sciences Departments of 17 universities have

included courses about Constitution and democratic proceedings in

their programmes.