RAWALPINDI, Mar 04 (APP):Security forces continued rendering rescue and relief assistance to civil administration for the third day in various parts of Balochistan.
Army aviation helicopters were employed in Nushki district to rescue stranded people to safer places, according to the update issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on relief and rescue operation in the flash-hit areas of Balochistan.
