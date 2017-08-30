SECP refutes allegations about China’s regulatory body

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Securities and Exchange Commission of

Pakistan (SECP) Wednesday strongly refuted the allegations being made by

a section of media that the officials of the Commission were involved

in delaying tactics for halting the investigations of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).

The impression being created by media that CSRC is conducting

investigation in Multan Metro bus project is incorrect and contrary

to the facts, an SECP press release issued here said.

The SECP confirms that no team of CSRC ever visited Pakistan

for investigation or taking statements of certain individuals in

the matter of Multan Metro bus project.

The SECP believes that incorrect and wrong reporting in the

matters involving authorities of foreign country may undermine the

credibility of the national institution.

During December 2016, the CSRC approached the SECP for its

assistance limited to the provision of information and certain

documents, without sharing all the details of its investigations.

This is the standard modus operandi for assistance sought

under the International Organization of Securities Commissions

(IOSCO) cooperation protocol (MMOU).

Throughout the process, the SECP, its officers and its various

departments dealt with the matter with due care, responsiveness and

unequivocal objectivity to play its due role as a counterpart

supportive member of IOSCO.

As such, any impression being created that the CSRC is conducting

an investigation into Multan Metro bus project is incorrect and

contrary to the facts, as is the accusation that the SECP has somehow

withheld or delayed the process. The fact is that the CSRC

repeatedly has thanked the SECP for its support and timely help in this

matter.

Accordingly, the SECP confirms that the CSRC has sought assistance

from the SECP in the matter of its investigation against the Yabaite –

the Chinese company – for its disclosure violation of Chinese

securities laws.

Further, the SECP cannot initiate any investigation in

Pakistan unless the CSRC’s ongoing investigation has established

the violation, which links to companies or individuals in Pakistan.

The CSRC’s investigation in the matter is still a work in

process and as confirmed by the CSRC the administrative sanction

proceedings in the matter are not yet complete.

The SECP has already requested the CSRC to share its investigation

report. Once SECP receives the CSRC’s Investigation Report, the SECP

will be in a position to assess any possible violation of the laws

administered by it. The SECP has neither delayed any requisite action on

its part nor hindered the CSRC investigation process.

It needs to be highlighted that the CSRC has, on two separate

occasions, appreciated the assistance provided by the SECP in the

instant case.

In their most recent communication they have said that the “CSRC

high appreciates the SECP’s assistance along the way”, while in the

previous communication they stated that the “CSRC is immensely grateful

for the SECP’s help”.

The SECP further confirms that no team of CSRC ever visited

Pakistan for investigations or taking statements of certain

individuals in the matter of Multan Metro bus project. Accordingly,

any incorrect and wrong reporting in this matter involving

authorities of a foreign country may undermine the credibility of

the national institutions concerned.

As reported by the CSRC, the Yabaite China claims that it

worked as a sub-contractor of Capital Engineering and Construction

Co. Ltd awarded to Habib Rafiq (Pvt.) Limited, in Multan Metro Bus

Project. It is to be noted that the Capital Engineering and

Construction Co. Ltd is not a company incorporated/registered with

the SECP.

Furthermore, the SECP visited the address of the Capital

Engineering and Construction Co., as reported by CSRC in Pakistan

which revealed that no such office exist on the given address.

The CSRC requested the SECP’s assistance in obtaining contract,

agreement and tender documents and information pertaining to the

Multan Metro Bus Project.

The SECP after obtaining the CSRC’s authorization to share

certain segments of its request with the concerned

authorities/companies in Pakistan- a requirement under the MMoU,

initiated gathering the requisite information and documents from the

concerned authorities, i.e., Punjab provincial government for

provision of information from Multan Development Authority (“MDA”),

Pakistan Engineering Council (“PEC”), State Bank of Pakistan,

Federal Board of Revenue and Yabaite (Pakistan) Construction Group

Co (Pvt.) Limited (“Yabaite Pakistan”), the concerned contractors of

the Project namely; Habib Rafiq (Pvt.) Limited (“HRL”), Matracon

Pakistan (Pvt) Limited.

The SECP would like to confirm that all the above departments

extended their full support in this regard. All information received

from MDA, PEC, SBP, Yabaite Pakistan, HRL and Matracon were shared

with the CSRC pursuant to the Commission’s approvals.

Subsequently, the CSRC vide its mail in late July 2017 shared two

letters that acknowledge and appreciate the Yabaite China

contribution in the Multan Metro Bus Project, purportedly signed by

the Chief Minister Punjab, Senator Kalsoom Parveen, and Senator

Mushahid Hussain Sayed and dully attested by the official of

Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Yabaite China produced these letters before the CSRC as

evidence, in support of its alleged involvement in Multan metro bus

construction project. CSRC requested the SECP’s assistance in

contacting the mentioned persons, verifying their identities, and

asking them to answer certain questions.

After soliciting the approval from the Commission, letters

were sent out to the Chief Secretary Punjab, Senator Kalsoom

Parveen, Senator Mushahid Hussain and Secretary MOFA, seeking

response to the questions raised by the CSRC and to verify the

authenticity of the letters produced by the Yabaite China before the

CSRC.

The Chief Secretary Punjab responded to SECP’s letter and

communicated on behalf of the Chief Minister Punjab that he did not

sign the said letter and that his signature is fake/forged or

copied.

Response was also received from the offices of Senator

Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Senator Kalsoom Perveen, both of whom

denied signing of any such letter and advised that the letter is a

forgery.

The responses on above-referred correspondence with the

office of Chief Minister Punjab, Senator Kalsoom Parveen and Senator

Mushahid Hussain Sayed were subsequently shared with the CSRC.

It is pertinent to note that till-date CSRC has not shared any

investigation report in the matter with the SECP. However, the SECP has

written to the CSRC to share its investigations so that involvement

of any Pakistan-based company and/or individual, in any wrongdoing

can be ascertained at our end.

The CSRC informed the SECP Wednesday (August 30) that “currently

thiscase is still ongoing and they may not share any information before

the final decision of Administration Sanction is reached and made

public, and considering the confidentiality and independent nature

of CSRC investigation process, they may not share investigation

report at any stage”.

Furthermore, they have confirmed that “during the

investigation period of this case, the CSRC enforcement staff have

never inquired, nor attempted to inquire local officials from

Pakistan, or any Pakistani citizens.

Even if they may want to obtain inquiry records from

Pakistani citizens in the future, they would request for this

procedure to be conducted by SECP, as assistance under the IOSCO

MMOU”.

Finally, they have also confirmed that “based on CSRC’s

existing investigation findings, they do not have any evidence

showing that Yabaite has any business transactions with claimed

Pakistan entities or natural person”.

Based on the above confirmations received from the CSRC today,

and to ensure complete transparency and a thorough independent

investigation into the affair from a Pakistani standpoint, SECP has

today sent letters to FIA and Government of Punjab along with the

information / documents pertaining to SECP (which have already been

shared with Ministry of Finance) with the advice to investigate the

matter independently.

Furthermore, available information from CSRC will be shared

with FIA and Government of Punjab after getting permission from

CSRC. Moreover, additional information in the matter will be shared

with them as and when received from CSRC.