SCO Summit to open windows for regional economic prosperity: PM

ASTANA (Kazakhstan) June 8 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif Thursday hoped that the outcome of the ongoing Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit would result in paving the way for cooperation and economic prosperity of the people of the region.

He was talking to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during

a call on here after his arrival.

During the bilateral meeting, the prime minister reiterated

Pakistan’s strong commitment to cooperation with Kazakhstan in

energy sector, regional connectivity and human resource development.

He also underscored the need for enhancing trade between the

two countries, which was much less than the potential.

He thanked President Nazarbayev for invitation

to participate in the 17th SCO Summit and congratulated him on

hosting the summit.

He also thanked the President of Kazakhstan for the warmth and

hospitality extended to him and his delegation.