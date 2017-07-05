ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on
Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Wednesday said Supreme Court
should order Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to record statement of
Qatari prince, a prime witness in the case of Panama Papers.
Talking to mediamen outside the Judicial Academy here, Kirmani
said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was looking for justice and
it was important that Supreme Court should order the JIT to record the
statement of Qatari prince.
He said the JIT would only be considered trust worthy if it
recorded the statement of Qatari prince.
He said he had some questions to ask from the JIT, which was
using taxpayers money to visit Dubai and hire a legal firm in United
Kingdom.
He said there were elements who wanted to destabilise Pakistan
and the government of Nawaz Sharif.
For the last four years, Nawaz Sharif had faced sit-ins and
constant conspiracies, he said adding Pakistan had kept on moving on
the path of progress in the tenure of present government.
He said he still remembered the day of July 5, 1977 when a
democratic government was removed and now again Pakistan was going through a critical phase.
He said today Maryam Nawaz appeared before JIT as she was
summoned by it.
Dr Kirmani said Imran Khan considered himself self-proclaimed
Mr Clean but he possessed assets which he never declared in his tax
returns.
He said Imran Khan was a man of many faces and was playing
games, adding Imran Khan would be disqualified because of the
foreign funding case against him in Election Commission.
He termed the statement of Rehman Malik before the JIT as
worthless.
Kirmani said there was nothing wrong with doing business
abroad, adding millions of Pakistanis live abroad and work and run
businesses.
He said Nawaz Sharif was not receiving any salary as Prime
Minister.
SC should order JIT to record statement of Qatari prince: Kirmani
