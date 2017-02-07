SC seeks criteria for appointment of DRAP board members

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to inform it of the criteria for appointment of its board members till first week of March.

The three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar also hinted at issuing directives for restructuring of the DRAP while hearing a suo-moto case regarding sale of substandard and unregistered stents in the country.

During the course of proceedings, a DRAP representative informed the court that DRAP had registered stents made by Chinese companies, while applications of American, German and Japanese firms were under process.

The Chief Justice remarked that instead of registering quality products DRAP preferred substandard stents.

Moreover, doctors also implanted smuggled stents to their heart patients, he observed.

He warned that no one would be allowed to play with the lives of people. All the departments should mend their ways and streamline their functioning in that regard, he added.

Rana Waqar, counsel for the state, apprised the bench that a day before a meeting was held to look into the applications filed by foreign companies for registration of stents, while another was scheduled for Tuesday.

The court directed the counsel that a meeting of all stakeholders should be called to settle matters regarding stents and the court be informed of its minutes on next date of hearing.