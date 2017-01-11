SC gives temporary custody of Tayyaba to Sweet Homes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP): The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered to send 10-year-old maid Tayyaba to Sweet Homes until the confirmation of her real parents.

A division bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Saqib Nisar sent the torture victim girl maid Tayyeba to Sweet Homes till her parents were definitely identified.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar asked Tayyaba‘s father Azam: “Did you forgive the judge and his family?” over which he said that he had signed a paper with thumb impression on the instructions of the lawyer without knowing that it was a pardon affidavit.

He told the court that Nadra Bibi took the girl to Faisalabad for work.

The Chief Justice ordered the investigation officers to submit record of the case along with suspect Maheen Zafar’s pre-arrest bail copy and directed the police to present the final report in 10 days.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General of Islamabad Police sought time for investigation, which was rejected by the court.

During the hearing, the girl appeared in the court along with her alleged parents, Mohammad Azam and Nusrat Bibi.

“We have three children, two daughters and a son,” Mohammad Azam told the bench. “We found out on television that she had been tortured,” he added.

Justice Saqib ordered that the DNA report be submitted before the court as soon as it was ready.

He als appointed Islamabad’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Operations) as to lead the investigative efforts and stopped the Human Rights Commission from conducting investigations.

“Whatever happens will happen through the police,” the CJP remarked.

He instructed that a report be submitted before the court within 10 days and advised the DIG to seek the help of experts while undertaking his investigations.

Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till January 18.