SC disqualified Nawaz Sharif for not taking money from son: Daniyal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP): PML-N Member of National Assembly

Daniyal Aziz Wednesday said the Supreme Court disqualified Muhammad

Nawaz Sharif for not taking money from his son and the petitioners

could not prove their charges against him.

Talking to media persons here outside the Supreme Court, he

claimed that the Supreme Court heard the case presented by the

Sharif family partially in the Panama Papers case and formed

a joint investigation team.

He said the name of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was not even

mentioned in the Panama Papers. The Jamaat-e-Islami later filed

an amended petition to include the name of Nawaz Sharif in

the case, he added.

He said despite all the investigation, not a single evidence

was produced to prove the case of tax evasion and money laundering

against Nawaz Sharif.

He said Imran Khan, Sirajul Haq and Sheikh Rashid Ahmed in

their petitions had stated that mega corruption cases should be

probed, but in the end no evidence could be given.

The Capital FZE company was not even mentioned in any

petition, he said, adding the Panama Papers decision was based

on an ‘Iqama’.

Daniyal said a day-to-day hearing of the Panama Papers case

was held, but the same was not being done in the case of Imran Khan

and Jehangir Tareen.

Only Nawaz Sharif was tried, but the cases of 499 other people,

whose names were mentioned in the Panama Papers, were not taken up,

he added.

Imran Khan, he said, did not submit the documents for purchase

of a flat in London.

Daniyal said Imran Khan’s lawyer had admitted that the Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) took foreign funding.

He said Imran Khan failed to provide money trail in his case.

He even did not provide contract of his job with the cricket league,

but only provided contract of another cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed.