SC directs Nehal Hashmi to submit reply over controversial remarks by June 16

ISLAMABAD, June 5 (APP): The Supreme Court on Monday directed

Nehal Hashmi to submit his response over controversial remarks till

June 16.

A three-member special bench of the apex court headed by

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the suo moto notice case.

During the course of proceedings, Nehal Hashmi appeared before

the court and informed that he has been struggling for the supremacy

of law for the last three decades. “I also participated in the lawyers’

movement,” he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan remarked that the court knew that he had

worked for supremacy of law and he will be provided enough time to

submit his reply.

Nehal Hashmi said that he had not received the transcript of

his speech and pleaded the court to grant him time to submit his

reply.

He also pleaded before the court for screening the video of his speech in the court room to which Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan remarked that there

was no need to do that. The court adjourned hearing of the case till June 16.

Later, talking to media outside Supreme Court after hearing of

the case, Nehal Hashmi expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for listening his plea.

He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) distorted his

speech, claiming his reply to the court will prove it.