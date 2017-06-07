SC asks Panama papers case JIT to submit reply over leakage of Hussain Nawaz picture

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (APP): The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked

the Panama Papers case Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to submit

response over leaking of Hussain Nawaz’s picture of his appearance

before it.

A three-member special implementation bench of the apex court

headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh

Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard Panama implementation

case.

During the course of proceedings, Khawaja Haris Ahmad counsel

for Hussain Nawaz appeared and pleaded the court to constitute an

independent commission headed by a retired or sitting judge of the

apex court to inquire into the circumstances leading to the leaking

of his client’s photograph on social media and to identify the

person or persons responsible for the same.

He also pleaded the court to direct JIT members to immediately

stop the video recording of its proceedings relating to recording of

statement and interrogation of witnesses.

Khawaja Haris said that the photo leak was against ethical and

legal codes and recording videos of the JIT’s proceedings was

similar to pressurising witnesses appearing before the body.

He added that the recording of proceedings does not allow

witnesses to speak without being treated like a criminal.

He said that recording the statement of a witness is a violation of Sections 161 (public servant taking gratification other then legal remuneration in respect of an official act) and 162 (taking gratification for exercise of personal influence with public servant) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

He said, “The manner and timing of the release of the photograph has raised questions about the motives of the person or persons behind this sordid affair”.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan remarked that Hussain Nawaz’s leaked

picture was screen shot and not of video recording.

He remarked that let the bench first hear the JIT over the issue. “If need arises of detailed investigation then the court will look into it,” he added.

The court asked the JIT to file its response to Hussain Nawaz’s plea and adjourned hearing for Monday (June 12).

Head of the JIT Wajid Zia submitted its second report in a sealed envelope.

The bench after reviewing the report advised the JIT to submit

a separate application listing the problems, obstacles and difficulties being faced in completing the assigned task.

Justice Ejaz Afzal remarked that the court will issue directions to the attorney general based on the application.

He hoped that the team would complete the task in the given

time.

The bench reiterated that the JIT will not be allowed extra time to complete the task assigned to it. “We will not allow extra time under any circumstances,” Justice Shiekh Azmat remarked.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan observed that the first half of the JIT’s report contained a list of difficulties faced by the team.