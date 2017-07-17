SC adjourns Panama implementation case hearing till Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): A three-member special bench of

the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan on Monday,

adjourned the hearing of the Panama implementation case till

Tuesday.

The court directed the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz

(PML-N) lawyers to present their arguments on Tuesday.

The bench also summoned lawyers of National Accountability

Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to the next

hearing.

Justice Ejaz Afzal asked the counsels to limit their

arguments to the relevant issues so as not to waste the

time of the court and the people.

The counsels of the petitioners concluded their arguments

during the hearing today. This was the first hearing of the case

after the submission of the report by the Joint Investigation

Team (JIT) that probed the Panama paper case.

The counsel of the PTI Naeem Bukhari, Advocate, Taufiq Asif

counsel for Jamaat-i- Islami, Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh

Rasheed Ahmad and the counsel of the Prime Minister Khawaja Haris

argued their respective sides of the case.

At the start of the hearing, Khawaja Haris counsel for Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif and a lawyer for Finance Minister Ishaq Dar

submitted separate objections regarding JIT report.

In the objections filed before the apex court, Khawaja Haris

counsel for the Prime Minister stated that the JIT has exceeded its

mandate given to it by the SC and therefore it rendered “a report

which is nullity in the eyes of the law”.

He said that the major portion of the report of the JIT deals

with matters which have no nexus with the order of the apex court.

“The entire investigation proceedings smack of mala fides

of the JIT members and reportedly witnesses have been brow-beaten, humiliated and threatened in a bid to make them withdraw their

statements favouring my client or otherwise change their statements

in order to suit the objective of the JIT members to frame the

respondents in some wrongdoing or the other.”

He said that “Documents have been procured through means

which are not permissible by law, judicial functions have been

illegally assumed by rendering findings against the respondents,

and that too based on documents which to the knowledge of the

JIT members cannot be considered evidence as per the law of land.”

“Additionally inferences have been drawn against the

respondents by relying upon oral and documentary evidence without confronting the respondents with any of such evidence or soliciting

the respondents’ explanation thereto or providing an opportunity

to them to rebut the same”, he added.

He said “a still image of one of the respondents, (Hussain

Nawaz) was leaked during his examination while his statement was

being reportedly video-recorded by the JIT, statements of so-called witnesses have been recorded.”

“Two huge volumes have been prepared relating to cases which

have already been quashed by the Lahore High Court, Lahore and

regarding which no direction to re-investigate or collect evidence

or to re-open has been given in the order of this court dated April

20, the Chairman NAB was called in order to obtain from him a list

of all pending inquiries/investigations against the Sharif family

and further to demand his explanation as to why these matters were

still pending as also the reason for not filing an appeal in the

apex court against quashment of Reference against Hudaibya Papers

Mills, and commenting adversely on the conduct of and recommending

giving directions to NAB, none of which was the mandate of the JIT

as per orders of the apex court, and was resorted to merely to

prejudice the minds of the Members of this august court, as well

as the general public.”

He saod “Further carrying out surveillance of the movements of

witnesses and reportedly, tapping of their phones unauthorizedly

and without obtaining any permission from the court, using

derogatory language during the investigation and in their report

regarding some of the respondents, misrepresenting in their report

the portion of statements made by the persons on their own and those

in response to the questions put to them by the JIT by mixing up

the two, having a UK firm Quist owned by a cousin of the head of

the JIT, stating before the top court that the report was final

without disclosing that in the report itself.”

“They have purported to unlawfully designate the investigation

as ongoing to the extent of the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA), and stretching the imagination to the limit, in trying to find a way

to implicate my client in some wrongdoing or another”, he added.

He said that further observations made by JIT in the report

based on imaginary threats to their personal and job security, and intimidation of the JIT members and its associated members and

staff, are also designed to prejudice the mind of the apex court

and to subtly malign the respondents in the public eye.

He alleged that in view of the fact that the JIT has

blatantly misused the authority conferred on its members to

seek MLA by hiring private persons/firms/entities, including

the UK firm belonging to cousin of the head of JIT and too

without the intervention of the Foreign State/Government concerned

(as mandated by section 21 (g) of the NAO, 1999), the request

for withholding of Volume X of the JIT report is itself a mala

fide act of the JIT, and in breach of his client’s fundamental

rights guaranteed by Articles 4, 9, 14, 25 and 10A of the

Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

He said that his client was entitled to the provision of

Volume X of the JIT report to enable him to effectively prepare

his case for submissions before this court, but it has been

deliberately and maliciously withheld in the instant case.