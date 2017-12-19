SBP training camps continue to prepare for Quaid Games

LAHORE, Dec 19 (APP):The qualified Punjab coaches continued to impart strenuous training to provincial teams for the preparation

of Quaid-i-Azam Inter-Provincial Games being staged at Islamabad from December 25-29.

The hectic camp training activity is under way at different venues of the city here on Tuesday on the instructions of Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan.

The coaches taught the players how to control nerves and perform in tense and competitive situations. The trainees are also being delivered detailed lectures to teach techniques of the games.

Senior coaches Shahzad Asghar and Mahmood Khalid are supervising football camp at Punjab Stadium while Nawaz Dogar

and Rana Khalid are incharge of hockey camp at National Hockey Stadium.

Punjab Kabaddi players are being trained at National Coaching Centre under the supervision of Ch Muhammad Ijaz and Abdul Qayyum.

Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall is hosting the training camps of karate, volleyball, wushu and boxing teams.

Qualified coach Rais-ur-Rehman is officiating karate camp whereas MB Javaid, Azmat Hafeez, Maqsood Khalid and Sabtain

are looking after volleyball camp at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.