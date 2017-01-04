SBP to ensure revival of hockey, DG SBP

LAHORE, Jan 4 (APP)- Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfqar Ahmad Ghumman said on Wednesday that SBP will take all out measures to promote hockey and to help achieve lost glory.

“Hockey is our national game and we are working whole heartedly to promote it”, he was talking to media after the final of the national hockey championship at National hockey stadium. The Secretary Pakistan, Hockey Federation Shahbaz Ahmad senior, legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas and former hockey Olympian Manzoor Junior were also

present on this occasion.

He called upon the Pakistan Hockey Federation authorities to organise regular hockey events to identify fresh talent.

“What is needed is to broaden the base of the game and to ensure participation of youth in hockey events and we will be extending all out cooperation to PHF to hold hockey events “,he said adding “ from the platform of SBP we will also generate hockey activities at grass root level”.

DG SBP congratulated the Secretary, PHF for holding the national championship in a smooth manner.