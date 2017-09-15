SBP Governor meets Pakistan Business Council; highlights positive indicators in economy

KARACHI, Sept 15 (APP): The Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tariq Bajwa has said that recovery in exports that started in the second half of the fiscal year 2017 (FY17) and continued in the current fiscal year bodes well for country’s economy.

`Exports have shown positive growth during the last six months’, he elaborated.

In fact, during the last three months, exports have grown by 13.2 percent, which shows that the decline in exports seems to have finally reversed.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Business Council that called on him and the senior management at SBP headquarters on Friday.

Governor SBP said the data of first two months of the current year points to recovery in key external indicators, particularly remittances, exports and FDI.

`Workers’ remittances grew by 13.2 percent to US$ 3.5

billion in Jul-Aug 2017 and inflows from all major corridors were

higher as compared to Jul-Aug 2016.

Bajwa elaborated that the country’s economy is increasingly

becoming attractive for investment with continuation of

supportive economic policies.

`I believe at this juncture, it offers a lot of

opportunities for businesses to grow and expand’, he said.

The Governor said that the pace of expansion in the economy

accelerated for the third consecutive year in FY17 amid improving

security situation and better energy supply. It grew by 5.3

percent in FY17, compared to 4.6 percent last year. The growth

was not only the highest during last ten years but also

broad-based.

All the three major sectors- agriculture, industry, and

services, contributed to acceleration in growth.

Bajwa pointed out that the accommodative monetary policy has

played a key role in providing boost to private sector credit

demand. Policy Rate has come down from 10 percent in October

2014 to only 5.75 percent. Historic low interest rates were

instrumental in taking the private credit growth of 16.8 percent

in FY17, over and above 11.2 percent a year ago.

The overall expansion in private credit stood at Rs 747.9

billion during FY17. `Remarkably’, said the Governor, `About 40

percent of the expansion in credit was meant for fixed

investment’.

On the supply side, a healthy deposit growth improved the

liquidity of the banking system.

The latest data shows the trends in private sector are

continuing in FY18. A much lower net retirement in private sector

credit of Rs 75.5 billion from July 1st to September 1st 2017

compared to a net retirement of Rs 224.3 billion in the

corresponding period last year indicates that private sector has

borrowed more credit during FY18 so far.

This with a robust growth of 40% in import of machinery

group in 2016-17 augurs well for future growth.

`In terms of agriculture’, said the Governor, `We are a low

productivity economy and SBP is doing whatever it takes to

improve that’. Availability of credit is one aspect. Government

had set a target of Rs.1001 m but that was a broad target. Though

the last year target was largely met, but the number of borrowers

has actually gone down.

It implies that the money was going towards processing but

it was not going towards production. The Governor said that

agriculture sector is now specifically focused with availability

of pesticides and fertilizers.

He said that the SBP is also contacting private sector for

agricultural extension services in order to boost productivity.

Prior to Governor’s address, Ehsan Malik, Chief Executive

Officer, Pakistan Business Council, spoke on contribution of

members of the council which includes 24 of the largest

multinational corporations from 12 foreign countries.

Malik informed the participants that listed market value of

the member companies has reached Rs 8.4 trillion and that in

addition to contributing to Pakistan’s GDP, exports and taxes

significantly, these companies provide 400,000 direct jobs and

2.0 million indirect jobs.

He stressed that Pakistan Business Council advocates

national consensus around a `Priority Pakistan’ approach as the

member companies are involved in manufacturing and services

sector.

The delegation apprised the Governor issues being faced by

the business community. The Governor keenly listened to their

issues and ensured their timely resolution.

The Governor reiterated that economic conditions

in the country continue to remain favorable and offer unique

opportunity for businesses to grow and expand and take their role

by participating as an economic agent to serve the country in its

best interest.