Sartaj welcomes Foreign Minister of Maldives to Pakistan

ISLSAMABABD, April 24 (APP): The Foreign Minister of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Asim, who called on Sartaj Aziz, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs here Monday, said the cooperation in the fields of culture and education will further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

According to a foreign office statement, the Foreign Minister is on an official visit to Pakistan from April 23-26,2017.

The Adviser welcomed the Foreign Minister and his delegation to Pakistan. He highlighted that relations between Pakistan and Maldives are characterized by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests.

While expressing satisfaction over the trajectory of the brotherly bilateral relations, both the dignitaries agreed to further strengthen the cordial relations between the two countries through increased cooperation in different fields especially high level engagement.

The regional situation and matters relating to SAARC were also discussed.

The Adviser observed that there is a huge potential of cooperation between the two countries in the field of culture, education, tourism and sports. He assured that Pakistan will continue to provide training and development opportunities to Maldivian students.

The Foreign Minister of Maldives appreciated the Government of Pakistan for its help to the people and the Government of Maldives on various occasions.