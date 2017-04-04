Sartaj, UK parliamentary delegation discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation

ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on

Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and a parliamentary delegation

from the United Kingdom (UK) Tuesday discussed ways to further

strengthen cooperation between the two countries in a number

of important areas.

It was discussed during a meeting here between two side

at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a press release said.

The delegation comprised ruling UK Conservative Party

(members of parliament) including Rehman Chishti, Nigel

Huddleston, Mark Pawsey, Henry Smith, Matthew Offord and

Royston Smith.

The adviser highlighted the important progress made by

Pakistan during the last four years in counterterrorism,

economic development and democratic consolidation.

He also briefed the parliamentarians about Pakistan’s

efforts for regional peace and initiatives aimed at promoting

regional connectivity.

Besides apprising the British parliamentarian on the

regional political and security situation, the adviser also

briefed them on the grave human rights violations in Indian

occupied Kashmir and the current state of Pakistan-India

relations.

Paying rich tributes to sacrifices made by Pakistan in

counterterrorism, the British parliamentarians acknowledged

Pakistan’s role in promoting international peace and security

as well as its contribution in regional stability.

They also commended the role of Pakistani diaspora in

Britain and called for enhanced interaction between the two

countries in all aspects of their bilateral relationship.