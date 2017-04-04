ISLAMABAD, April 4 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on
Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz and a parliamentary delegation
from the United Kingdom (UK) Tuesday discussed ways to further
strengthen cooperation between the two countries in a number
of important areas.
It was discussed during a meeting here between two side
at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a press release said.
The delegation comprised ruling UK Conservative Party
(members of parliament) including Rehman Chishti, Nigel
Huddleston, Mark Pawsey, Henry Smith, Matthew Offord and
Royston Smith.
The adviser highlighted the important progress made by
Pakistan during the last four years in counterterrorism,
economic development and democratic consolidation.
He also briefed the parliamentarians about Pakistan’s
efforts for regional peace and initiatives aimed at promoting
regional connectivity.
Besides apprising the British parliamentarian on the
regional political and security situation, the adviser also
briefed them on the grave human rights violations in Indian
occupied Kashmir and the current state of Pakistan-India
relations.
Paying rich tributes to sacrifices made by Pakistan in
counterterrorism, the British parliamentarians acknowledged
Pakistan’s role in promoting international peace and security
as well as its contribution in regional stability.
They also commended the role of Pakistani diaspora in
Britain and called for enhanced interaction between the two
countries in all aspects of their bilateral relationship.
Sartaj, UK parliamentary delegation discuss ways to further strengthen cooperation
