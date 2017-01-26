Sartaj meets Chairman of Iranian Committee for Foreign Policy & National Security

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz Thursday said that Pakistan valued its relations with the brotherly Muslim country of Iran, with which “we have fruitful cooperation in diverse areas of common interest.”

According to a Foreign Office press release, he was talking to Chairman of Committee for Foreign Policy and National Security of the Islamic

Consultative Assembly of Iran, Allaudin Boroujerdi here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost along with the accompanying delegation also attended the meeting.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual cooperation and agreed to further deepen bilateral ties with particular focus on trade and economic cooperation, besides discussing various regional and international issues.