Sardar Yousaf reviews Hajj arrangements in Makkah

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf in Makkah has reviewed arrangements for Pakistani Hajjis.

The Minister was chairing a meeting of Prime Minister’s Hajj Advisory Committee, says a message received here.

Earlier, the minister along with the committee members visited the newly hired buildings for the pilgrims.

The advisory committee declared the Hajj arrangements satisfactory.

Director General Hajj Imtiaz Shah briefed the participants of the meetings about the Hajj arrangements.

He told that best possible transportation facilities would be provided to the Hajjis, who will also be provided three time good quality meals.

The tents for Hajjis in Maidan e Arafat will be fireproof, he said adding the work of catering companies will be monitored.

He said the ministry will provide best residential facilities to the Hajjis this year as well as was done in the previous years.

In Madina, 100 percent Hajjis will be given accommodation in Markaziya.

The meeting was attended by Pakistan’s ambassador in Saudi Arabia Hasham Bin Siddiq, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Counsellor General Shehryar and Media Director Imran Siddiqui.