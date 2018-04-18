Sanjrani stresses heavy investments in higher education

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said that heavy investments in higher education are vital for strengthening the emerging economy and putting the country on road to progress and prosperity. Addressing Iqra University Degree Awarding Ceremony, the Chairman Senate said youth is the intellectual capital of any nation. Youth’s commitment and dedication ensures his or her success in life. Pakistan is blessed with high proportion of talented youth, the need is to channalise their expertise.

Empowering youth is responsibility of the state. Senate is playing vital role in providing opportunities the youth to prosper. Senate has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with various universities to provide university students the internship opportunities in Senate.

The frequent visits of youth to Parliament help bringing Parliament and youth closure. He congratulated parents, teachers who guided their wards to success.

He urged the management of Iqra University to open its campus at Gwadar, Balochistan.