Saleem axes Ramzan Tenpin Bowling C’ship

ISLAMABAD, June 12 (APP): Saleem Baig clinched the master singles title of Ramzan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 held here at leisure City Bowling Club Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz.

The championship is being organized by Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Leisure City Bowling Club.

The final was played between Saleem Baig, Ijaz ur Rehman, Afzal Akhtar and Saqib Shahzad in which each player complete a set of two games.

Saleem secured first position scoring a total of 368 score with 184 total average in two games followed by Afzal Akhtar (2nd position) with 345 pins with 173 total average while Saqib Shahzad grabbed 3rd spot with 318 total pins and 159 average.

In the media event played on the same day, Shah Khalid Khan won the title scoring 268 pins while Abdul Qadir secured 2nd position with 230 pins and Shakir Abbasi took 3rd spot with total 224 pins.

Advocate Rasheed Khan who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed cash prizes and trophies among the winners.

Speaking to media, PTBF Secretary Ijaz ur Rehman said the aim of this championship is to polish our players and enhance their skills.