Sahiwal killings: CM removes top CTD officers over JIT report

LAHORE, Jan 22 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday removed top officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) from their posts immediately on the report of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe the Sahiwal killing incident.

JIT head Additional Inspector General of Police Ejaz Shah submitted its initial fact finding report to the chief minister during a meeting, holding the CTD officials taking part in the Sahiwal shooting, responsible for the killing of Khalil, his wife and the daughter.

In the light of the report, the chief minister decided to take action against Additional Inspector General of Police (Ops) Punjab, Additional IG (CTD) Punjab, DIG (CTD), SSP (CTD), DSP (CTD) Sahiwal and the officers involved in the killing.