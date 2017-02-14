Safeguarding boundaries needed to control terrorism: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Tuesday underlined the need for protecting boundaries to combat terrorism.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the matter regarding border management with Afghan government had been discussed to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

He said terrorists and their hideouts were in Afghanistan, adding suicide bombers were also coming from outside the country.

He said there was a need to stop such incidents of terrorism, the incidents of terrorism were reported from Lahore, Quetta and Karachi for the last day in which many people including police officers had lost their lives.

Khawaja Asif said all important measures would be taken to secure the efforts made for flushing out the menace of terrorism. Such efforts would not go waste, he added.