Saad Rafiq asks politicians to shun political differences

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad

Rafiq on Tuesday urged parliamentarians to move forward setting aside political

differences for supremacy of the parliament.

Winding up discussion on motion moved

in the Senate, the minister said that it was the fundamental right of Pakistan Muslim

League (N) to inform people about what is happening with their leadership.

He said that Begum Kalsoom Nawaz was

seriously ill but her daughter reached Pakistan to present herself before the

court.

He said that PML-N had no intentions

towards any confrontation with any institution of the country.

Minister for Law Zahid Hamid said

that it was totally unjustifiable that country’s economy suffered due to

Finance Minister and made it clear that due to his prudent economic plans, the country

was on the path of economic progress.

He said that Ishaq Dar had achieved

several awards and certificates on his extra ordinary performance in the field

of finance and economics.

He said that tax collection increased

upto 73 percent while workers remittance increased from 14 billion dollars to

19 billion dollars. He added foreign exchange reserves also increased during

his tenure as Finance Minister last year.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab said that a committee had been constituted to probe into the matter of sale of PIA’s Jet Airbus 310.

Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Jam Kamal informed the parliament about the structure of

prices of petroleum products. He said that still petroleum products in Pakistan

were less than neighboring countries including India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.