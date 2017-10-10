Saad Rafiq asks politicians to shun political differences

ISLAMABAD, Oct 10 (APP):Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad
Rafiq on Tuesday urged parliamentarians to move forward setting aside political
differences for supremacy of the parliament.
Winding up discussion on motion moved
in the Senate, the minister said that it was the fundamental right of Pakistan Muslim
League (N) to inform people about what is happening with their leadership.
He said that Begum Kalsoom Nawaz was
seriously ill but her daughter reached Pakistan to present herself before the
court.
He said that PML-N had no intentions
towards any confrontation with any institution of the country.
Minister for Law Zahid Hamid said
that it was totally unjustifiable that country’s economy suffered due to
Finance Minister and made it clear that due to his prudent economic plans, the country
was on the path of economic progress.
He said that Ishaq Dar had achieved
several awards and certificates on his extra ordinary performance in the field
of finance and economics.
He said that tax collection increased
upto 73 percent while workers remittance increased from 14 billion dollars to
19 billion dollars. He added foreign exchange reserves also increased during
his tenure as Finance Minister last year.
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab said that a committee had been constituted to probe into the matter of sale of PIA’s Jet Airbus 310.
Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Resources Jam Kamal informed the parliament about the structure of
prices of petroleum products. He said that still petroleum products in Pakistan
were less than neighboring countries including India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
