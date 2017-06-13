Rugby level I coaching course concludes

LAHORE, June 13 (APP): The Pakistan Rubgy Union (PRU) conducted

Level I Coaching Course in Peshawar under the Get into Rugby

programme and sixteen were awarded certificates for successfully

completing the beneficial activity.

A spokesman of the PRU told APP here on Tuesday that the

course was participated by players from Peshawar, Fata, Dera

Adam Khal, Waziristan, Jamrod, Landi Kotil and various part

of the province. Pakistan Rugby Union Head Coach and Asian

Rugby Educator Shakil Ahmed Malik from Lahore conducted the

one day course which aimed at upgrading the existing knowledge

of the participants participated.

The participants included RB Gul, Arif Gul, Mohammad Qaiser,

Mohammad Saeed, Faiz Alam Afridi, Habibullah, Naeem Khan, Safiulah,

Naushad Ahmed, Ajab Khan, Jawadullah, Adil Afridi, Shaharyar Ahmed,

Aun Bhatti, Ahmed Suktan and Rahmat Ullah.

“With the efforts of the PRU, rugby programs are being conducted

in various parts of the country and people from all walks of life

and students are taking part in this programme”, he added.

He said in the second phase of the course players will be given

an opportunity to figure in the practice matches and in the third

phase, these players would become true professional players. Now

these 16 coaches will spread the sport in their respective areas. p