Rs 94.41 billion tax-free people-friendly AJK budget announced

MUZAFFARABAD,June 15 (APP): A tax-free people-friendly AJK Budget for next

fiscal year 2017-18 with a total outlay of Rs 94.41 billion was presented in Azad Jammu

and Kashmir Legislative Assembly here on Thursday.

AJK Finance Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi announcing the budget said despite

challenges, a balanced budget has been presented. He said a huge amount of over Rs22

billion have been allocated for the next Annual Development Programme.

The Minister said due to government’s successful economic measures and financial

discipline the economy was on the right direction. He said under China-Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC) various power generation and infrastructure projects were

being completed speedily in AJK.

It is for the first time in AJK’s history that there was Rs10 billion raise in the

development budget and included current expenditures of Rs71.13 billion, he added.

Naqi said, there would be 10 percent raise in salaries and pensions of government

employees while the minimum monthly wages of laborers and industrial workers would

now be Rs15000. He said Rs71,130.000 billion has been proposed in the Finance bill for

Recurring Expenditure which includes General Administration 2328.050 million, Board of

Revenue Rs794.653 million, Stamps Rs16.000 million, Land Record and Settlement

Rs27.075 million, Relief and Rehabilitation Rs741.710 million, Pension Rs11,000.000

million, Public Relations Rs125.850 million, Administration of Justice Rs1291.980 million,

Home (Police) Rs4897.830 million, Jails Rs173.540 million, Civil Defence Rs120.540

million, Armed Service Board Rs61.350 million, Communication and Works Rs3320.760

million, Education Rs22551.418 million, Health Rs6626.105 million, Sports, Youth

Culture and Transport Rs69.140 million, Social welfare and Women Affairs Rs269.770

million, Agriculture Rs655.090 million, Animal Husbandry Rs633.300 million, Food

Rs211.219 million, State Trading Rs1500.000 million, Forests Rs861.540 million,

Cooperative Rs58.820 million, Electricity Rs6563.600 million, Local Government and

Rural Development Rs492.550 million, Industries, Labour and Mineral Resources

Rs127.080 million, Printing Press Rs55.860 million, Sericulture Rs80.280 million,

Tourism, wildlife and Fisheries Rs141.864 million, Miscellaneous (Grants) Rs4590.186

million, Capital Expenditure Rs600.000 million. An income of Rs 71,130.000 million has

been Expected from various departments and resources which includes Provincial Taxes

Rs6300.140 million, Land Record and Settlement Rs99.090 million, Stamps Rs220.290

million, AJ&K Transport Authority Rs25.000 million, Armed Service Board Rs15.000

million, Administration of Justice Rs152.910 million, Home (police) Rs62.010 million, Jails

Rs0.180 million, Communication and Works Rs217.660 million, Education Rs155.010

million, Health Rs343.140 million, Agriculture Rs5.110 million, Wild Life/ Fisheries

Rs26.750 million, Animal Husbandry Rs30.000 million, Forests Rs312.750 million,

Electricity Rs12 million, Printing Press Rs52.000 million, Industries and Labour Rs65.000

million, Sericulture Rs3.280 million, Minerals Rs5.000 million, Tourism Rs19.920 million,

Religious Affairs Rs40.870 million, Miscellaneous Rs541.570 million, Income from

Kashmir Council Rs14,300.000 million, Share of Federal Taxes Rs26,000.000 million,

Grant-in-Aid for Revenue Deficit Rs13,000.000 million, Water usage charges Mangla

Rs1,300.000 million, Adjustment Overdraft Rs 4270.000 million.

An amount of Rs21,480.000 million has been allocated for Development sector

which is doubled as compare to last fiscal year. The Finance minister declared it a big

achievement of the present government. Giving details of the Development expenditure

the minister stated that for Agriculture/ Livestock Rs490.000 million, Civil Defence

Rs100.000 million, Development Authorities Rs135.000 million, Education Rs1700.000

million, Environment Rs60.000 million, Foreign Aided Projects Rs1897.000 million,

Forestry, Fisheries, Wildlife Rs550.000 million, Health Rs769.000 million, Industries &

Minerals Rs380.000 million, Transport Rs20.000 million, Information & Media

Development Rs40.000 million, Information Technology Rs225.000 million, Local

Government & Rural Development Rs2005.000 million, Physical Planning & Housing

Rs1525.000 million, Power Rs3520.000 million, Research and Development Rs174.000

million, Social welfare & Women Development Rs100.000 million, Rehabilitation &

Resettlement Rs100.000 million, Sports, Youth and Culture Rs200.000 million, Tourism

Rs250.000 million, Communication and Works Rs9040.000 million, Foreign Aid

Rs1800.000 million has been allocated.

The budget session was held with Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir in the Chair.

Earlier the AJK Cabinet met with Prime Minster Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider

Khan in the chair. The cabinet accorded approval of the budget Rs 91.41 billion for the

next Fiscal year 2017-18 and revised budget Rs 76.51250 billion for fiscal year

2016-17.