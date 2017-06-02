Rs 600 mln allocated for Information & Culture deptt

LAHORE, June 2 (APP): The Punjab government on Friday allocated Rs 600 million for Information and Culture department in the budget 2017-18.

According to the budget documents, an amount of Rs 187.009

million will be spent on ongoing schemes and Rs 412.991 million

have been allocated for nine new schemes including strengthening

of performing art academy and face lifting and interior work of

Information and Cultural Complex Rawalpindi, development of arts

councils at the district level Bakhar and Nankana Sahib Phase-I, Establishment of Media City In Lahore and Hifi system for mega

shows at Lahore linked with divisional arts councils in Punjab.