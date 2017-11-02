Rs 200m allocated for construction of Burma bridge in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP):State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazl Chaudhry on Thursday

said that an amount of Rs 200 has been allocated for construction of Burma Bridge in Islamabad as the its design is at the stage of approval.

This was stated by him while responding to a Calling Attention

Notice (CAN) moved by MQM Senator Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, regarding the non-construction of

Burma Bridge situated on Lehtrar Road in Islamabad, which was damaged in 2011.

The minister said that Lehtrar Road was under the control of Punjab Highway Department since 2011, but

Capital Development Authority (CDA) spent a huge amount of money for carpeting of the road.

Unfortunately, Burma Bridge was not part of PC-1 and its condition got poor with the passage of time, he said.

Keeping in view the inconvenience being faced by the road users at this stage, it has been decided to

re-construct this bridge. He said that a study has been completed for its reconstruction after hiring consultant and

its design is at the approval stage.

He said that an amount of Rs 200 million has been allocated for the construction of this bridge and work would start soon in that regard.