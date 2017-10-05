Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows thrill Karachiites

KARACHI, Oct 5 (APP): The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team,

the Red Arrows, and Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft

thrilled Karachi audiences in an airshow display at Sea View on

Thursday.

A British High Commission statement said the airshow

started at 02:00 pm on Sea View Road and was attended by the

British High Commissioner, senior officials from the British

Council and the Pakistan Air Force.

It said the public of Karachi were also there in huge

numbers to witness the joint airshow, which marks the first time

the Red Arrows had performed a full display in Pakistan in 20

years.

The British Council also set up a pop up library at Sea View

which included digital wall with a curated collection of e-books

and an information booth.

Speaking at the event, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team’s

Supervisor, Squadron Leader Mike Ling, who is known as Red 10,

said, “The strength of the UK-Pakistan relationship is

highlighted by this joint airshow by the Red Arrows and the

Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft.”

The visit by the Red Arrows this year is also historic as it

marks 70 years of UK-Pakistan relations.

“We are thankful to the officers and men of Pakistan’s

Southern Air Command for their generosity and support in hosting

us for this visit.”

Earlier on Thursday the Red Arrows visited Pakistan Air

Force’s Masroor Base where they were welcomed by senior officials

from the Pakistan Air Force.

The Pakistan Air Force and the British Council co-hosted

this event. In addition to ministers and dignitaries,

schoolchildren from the PAF Saleem Nawaz Fazaia College had the

opportunity to interact and engage with the Red Arrow and JF-17

Thunder pilots.

Speaking at the event, the Country Director for the British

Council in Pakistan Ms Rosemary Hilhorst said: `The British

Council is delighted to have such a strong partnership with the

Pakistan Air Force in education supporting its schools and

colleges.

`Today is a very special day which represents the excellence

of the aerobatic teams, both the Red Arrows and the JF-17 Thunder

display teams, and the strong relationship between the UK and

Pakistan which has held steadfast these past 70 years’.

With the message of `Shared History, Shared Future’, the

British High Commission’s 70th anniversary celebrations consist

of a year-long series of activities and events that celebrate the

strength of the UK-Pakistan relationship over the last 70 years.

This year also marks 70 years of the British Council working

in Pakistan, which it is celebrating through diverse activities

and programming ranging from cultural festivals to alumni events.

Working in cooperation with the Government of Pakistan and

the Pakistani High Commission in London, the celebrations seek to

increase the bilateral trade, cultural and educational links

between the two countries.

The Red Arrows are one of the world’s premier aerobatic

display teams. Flying British-built fast-jets, they have

performed more than 4,800 times in 57 countries, showcasing the

excellence of the Royal Air Force and representing the United

Kingdom overseas.

The team is carrying out a five-week tour of the Middle East

supporting UK interests.