Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows thrill Karachiites

KARACHI, Oct 5 (APP): The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team,
the Red Arrows, and Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft
thrilled Karachi audiences in an airshow display at Sea View on
Thursday.
A British High Commission statement said the airshow
started at 02:00 pm on Sea View Road and was attended by the
British High Commissioner, senior officials from the British
Council and the Pakistan Air Force.
It said the public of Karachi were also there in huge
numbers to witness the joint airshow, which marks the first time
the Red Arrows had performed a full display in Pakistan in 20
years.
The British Council also set up a pop up library at Sea View
which included digital wall with a curated collection of e-books
and an information booth.
Speaking at the event, the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team’s
Supervisor, Squadron Leader Mike Ling, who is known as Red 10,
said, “The strength of the UK-Pakistan relationship is
highlighted by this joint airshow by the Red Arrows and the
Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder aircraft.”
The visit by the Red Arrows this year is also historic as it
marks 70 years of UK-Pakistan relations.
“We are thankful to the officers and men of Pakistan’s
Southern Air Command for their generosity and support in hosting
us for this visit.”
Earlier on Thursday the Red Arrows visited Pakistan Air
Force’s Masroor Base where they were welcomed by senior officials
from the Pakistan Air Force.
The Pakistan Air Force and the British Council co-hosted
this event. In addition to ministers and dignitaries,
schoolchildren from the PAF Saleem Nawaz Fazaia College had the
opportunity to interact and engage with the Red Arrow and JF-17
Thunder pilots.
Speaking at the event, the Country Director for the British
Council in Pakistan Ms Rosemary Hilhorst said: `The British
Council is delighted to have such a strong partnership with the
Pakistan Air Force in education supporting its schools and
colleges.
`Today is a very special day which represents the excellence
of the aerobatic teams, both the Red Arrows and the JF-17 Thunder
display teams, and the strong relationship between the UK and
Pakistan which has held steadfast these past 70 years’.
With the message of `Shared History, Shared Future’, the
British High Commission’s 70th anniversary celebrations consist
of a year-long series of activities and events that celebrate the
strength of the UK-Pakistan relationship over the last 70 years.
This year also marks 70 years of the British Council working
in Pakistan, which it is celebrating through diverse activities
and programming ranging from cultural festivals to alumni events.
Working in cooperation with the Government of Pakistan and
the Pakistani High Commission in London, the celebrations seek to
increase the bilateral trade, cultural and educational links
between the two countries.
The Red Arrows are one of the world’s premier aerobatic
display teams. Flying British-built fast-jets, they have
performed more than 4,800 times in 57 countries, showcasing the
excellence of the Royal Air Force and representing the United
Kingdom overseas.
The team is carrying out a five-week tour of the Middle East
supporting UK interests.
