Research-based education vital to attain economic self-reliance: President

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday

said research-based education was vital to help the country attain

economic self-reliance.

“Only those nations flourish which have solid educational foundation and give priority to research and scientific development,” the President said addressing at an event on importance of education in national economy, here at the Air University.

President Mamnoon said education is the only way of reforming

societies and giving economic self-reliance to nations.

He stressed the need to adopt modern practices in the field of

education to achieve the goal of economic independence by

introducing revolutionary research methods particularly in higher

education sector.

Such concepts should be promoted to make youth useful citizens

of society, he added.

President Mamnoon said Muslim history was filled with shining examples of personalities who contributed significantly for the benefit of mankind.

However, he regretted that Muslim societies today lacked the heritage of their forefathers by shunning education and research.

President Mamnoon called upon the nation to support the national development projects particularly China Pakistan Economic Corridor for a bright prosperous future.

He asked the nation to beware of those who were creating hurdles in national development by opposing foreign investment.

He said Pakistan would become an important country in the region within next decade.

He said previous governments wasted national resources and did

not pay heed to the projects of education and health.

The President mentioned that the present government was

investing in education sector, however said still needed to be done

to achieve the target of allocating 4 percent of GDP for this

sector.

He expressed confidence that Air University being a subsidiary

institute of prestigious Pakistan Air Force would make positive

contribution in the field of education.