Renowned comedian Albela remembered

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):The 14th death anniversary of Pakistan’s renowned film, stage and TV actor Albela was observed on July 17 (today).

Born in Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Albela had a long film career as comedian but he did not achieve great success on the silver screen.

He was more popular as stage actor. His first film was Rishtay released in 1963.

Albela’s biggest contribution was in the field of theater. He performed in numerous stage shows and dramas.

He is recognized as one of the actors who transformed theater, evolving the present commercial theatre, PTV news reported.

He also performed in numerous television plays in his career spanning over 50 years.

The comedian died in Lahore on July 17, 2004.