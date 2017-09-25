Renowned classical singer Asad Amanat Ali remembered

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): The sixty-fifth birth anniversary of renowned

classical and ghazal singer Asad Amanat Ali was observed on Monday.

According to Radio Pakistan, Asad Amanat was born on 25 September 1955

in Lahore.

He was a popular classical, semi-classical and ghazal singer from

Pakistan.

Hailing from Patiala Gharana, Asad was son of musician Ustad Amanat

Ali Khan. His great-grandfather, Ali Baksh Khan, was the founder of the Patiala Gharana. His grandfather, Akhtar Hussain, was a musician. Asad’s younger brother Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan is a pop and classical singer he was the lead singer of

band Fuz”n.Singing career

When he was 10 years old Asad recorded his first song, which featured

on his grandfather’s debut album. He had also been interested in academics and often said if not a singer, he would love to be a pilot.

He started his musical career performing “Thumri”. One of the songs

that featured in almost every concert he performed was “Insha Ji Utho” (originally sung by his father).

He received the President’s award of Pride of Performance.

The renowned singer died in London in 2007.