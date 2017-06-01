Religious minister thanks UAE for food distribution to 1,200 needy families

ISLAMABAD June 1 (APP): State Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Amin Ul

Hasnat Shah Thursday thanked the United Arab Emirates for distributing food packets to 1,200 needy families at a ceremony held here.

The food was distributed on behalf of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al

Nahyan Foundation and was attended by AbdulAziz Ali Rashed Al Neyadi, Charge’d Affairs of the Mission along with officials of UAE Embassy, an embassy news release said.

The religious minster was present on the occasion.

The Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, as part of its

humanitarian assistance to Pakistan and its friendly people “has begun distributing food assistance to underprivileged, orphans, widows, disabled and needy families in all parts of Pakistan, as part of its annual Ramadan Ration Programme to the all over the Pakistan.”

In his remarks on the occasion the state minister said Pakistan

and the UAE had cultural and historical relations.

He appreciated the humanitarian assistance extend by the UAE.

The UAE Charge’d Affairs thanked the government and the minister for

the cooperation extended to it in such humanitarian activities which comes as part of the efforts of the UAE under the directions of its leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He said the UAE has been supporting the vulnerable people in the number of brotherly and friendly countries around the world.