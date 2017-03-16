Regional languages foster national cohesion, unity: Mamnoon

KARACHI, March 16 (APP): President Mamnoon Hussain Thursday

said that all the regional languages of Pakistan foster and strengthen national cohesion and unity.

He was talking to a delegation of the Arts Council of Pakistan

(ACP) Karachi, which called on him at the State Guest House here.

The delegation was led by ACP Karachi President, Ahmed

Shah and included its secretary general, Prof. Ejaz Farooqui and PML N

leader, Nasiruddin Mahmood and prominent artist Talat Hussain.

The President said that the government believed in promotion and

development of all the languages of the country and the necessary steps in that regard were being taken.

He asked the cultural and social organizations to also contribute

their bit in that connection.

Mamnoon Hussain also lauded the role and services of

Arts Council Karachi for promoting national culture and fostering

understanding.

He hoped that the arts council would continue to pursue this goal

in future too.

The President also praised the holding of the ‘Urdu Mela,’ which

helped enhance the pace of development of language, education, research and arts.

A delegation of the United Memon Jamat of Pakistan led by Aziz

Memon also called on the President and apprised him of their

activities.

The President praised the work undertaken for the welfare and

betterment of the community.