Reforms in system imperative to ensure respect for public mandate: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Minister of State and senior leader
of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Talal Chaudhry on Friday
said that reforms in system was imperative to ensure respect for
public mandate.
The people, who participated in the rally of Nawaz Sharif,
had given their opinion to protect mandate given to the government
for alleviating poverty, development and progress of the country,
he said while talking to a private news channel.
The former prime minister had implemented the order of apex
court for supremacy of law, he said.
The PML-N wanted to strengthen the institutions for smooth
flow of system, he said.
To a question, Talal Chaudhry said that insulting public
mandate was a crime, and the people had given their opinion in
this regard.
To another question, he said that the legal expert will see
the matter of review petition.
