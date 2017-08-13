Reforms in Judiciary system too essential for make it better: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP): Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday said although process of reforms in Judiciary system was continue from a long time but speedy work was too essential to make its function better.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was in favour of amendment in the law under the constitution.

There was need to make more effective to 18th amendment in the constitution of the country, he added.

He said PML-N was not insisting for the reforms in the judiciary and having no link with the decision of disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said every institution should work under their domains and

constitutional para meters.

Replying to a question, he said all political parties need a one point

agenda for strengthening democracy and supremacy of the Parliament in the country.

He said Nawaz Sharif always struggled for the supremacy of the law.

Rana Tanveer said PML-N was viewing to file a review petition on technical basis against the court verdict regarding disqualification of former PM Nawaz Sharif.