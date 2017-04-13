Reception hosted in Tehran to commemorate Pakistan National Day

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Asif Durrani

hosted a reception in a local hotel to commemorate Pakistan National Day on late Wednesday.

The ceremony began with the national anthems of both countries of

Pakistan and Iran, a message received here Thursday said.

Ambassador Asif Durrani said Pakistan and Iran shared seven

decades of close fraternal relations which have grown stronger over the years.

A number of Iranian dignitaries including members of Parliament, high

ranking civil and military officials, diplomats, scholars, media persons and

prominent citizens of both the countries participated in the reception.

Chairman National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of

the Iranian Majlis Alaeddin Borojardi was the chief guest on the occasion.

It was followed by a speech of Ambassador Asif Durrani, who welcomed

the guests and highlighted the historical significance of Pakistan National Day.

He said Iran and Pakistan have always stood with each other. Both

the countries understand and appreciate each others position on different

regional and international issues.

At political level, we enjoy extremely cordial relations. Our

leadership endeavors are directed towards further consolidating and strengthening our bilateral ties in all the fields.

Ambassador Durrani said President Rouhani’s visit to Pakistan

last month has further contributed to strengthening these relations.

As founding members of ECO, Ambassador Durrani said, Pakistan and Iran

are closely working towards greater integration of the ECO region which

will further boost economic ties and strengthen the whole region’s vision of

peace and prosperity through enhanced connectivity.

He hoped that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and declaration

of Gwadar-Chabahar as sister ports would open-up new vistas of cooperation for the benefit of the two countries and the region.

He also highlighted the sacrifices of armed forces and Law enforcement

agencies and success of Zarb-e-Azb operation in combating terrorism which was a clear manifestation of Pakistan’s resolve in controlling and dealing with terrorism and extremism.

The chief guest in his speech extended felicitations to the government

and people of Pakistan on Pakistan’s National Day and said Iran and Pakistan

have deepest historical and cultural relations, which have grown stronger

with time.

Referring to the menace of terrorism, he said, Iran and Pakistan are

determined to fight terrorism so that peace could return to the region.

At the end of the ceremony a cake marking the friendship between

Pakistan and Iran was also cut by the ambassador, the chief guest and other

dignitaries.

A documentary showing Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and economic

progress was also displayed on the multimedia.