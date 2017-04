LAHORE, April 8 (APP): Film Director Irfan Malik has signed famous coreo grapher Rashama Khan in his film “Azadi” for coreo graphy.

This was second Pakistani film in which Rashama Khan would work, told Irfan Malik here on Saturday.

Her first Pakistani film is ‘Shor Sharaba’ being produced by Sohail Ahmad Khan which is about to release.